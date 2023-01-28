Animals & Pets

Colorado Bear Uses Trail Camera To Take 400 Selfies

Posted on
Shutterstock

A bear in Colorado has hijacked a park ranger’s trail camera and used it to take more than 400 selfies.

That’s the word from officials with the Open Space and Mountain Parks system, who made the startling discovery while checking the snapshots taken by their motion-detecting cameras in Boulder. While the agency’s trail cameras are meant to capture images of a variety of animals, one particular device appeared to have been taken over by a single bear, says OSMP ecologist Christian Nunes.

Colorado is home to somewhere between 8,000 and 12,000 black bears, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

