Company Unveils Bullet-Riddled Hoodies Inspired by School Shootings

No! No! No! No! NO!

A clothing company is catching heat for its new line of hoodies – inspired by school mass shootings. Fashion house Bstroy’s new collection of hoodies feature the names and logos of schools that have been targets in mass shootings, like Sandy Hook, Marjory Stoneman Douglas, and Columbine. While that could be seen by some as a tribute, the feature that crosses the line is the hoodies come riddled with bullet holes.

Menswear imprint Bstroy is catching heat over their spring/summer 2020 hoodie line that features bullet-hole detailing and the names of schools devastated by mass shootings: https://t.co/F0v0IvGWwq pic.twitter.com/mzpvGyeWyt — Complex (@Complex) September 17, 2019

The line, which was unveiled over the weekend in New York, has prompted countless comments on social media. A survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting wrote on Instagram, “My dead classmates dying should not be a f***ing fashion statement.” A Sandy Hook family also weighed in, writing, “What you are doing here is absolutely disgusting, hurtful, wrong and disrespectful. Our pain is not to be used for your fashion.”