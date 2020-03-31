Cops Find Dog Behind Wheel of Car After High-Speed Chase

Following a high-speed chase through Seattle that ended with the suspect’s vehicle crashing, police officers approached the wreckage, eager to get a look at the culprit who’d been evading them. And they couldn’t have been more surprised over what they found behind the wheel: a dog. Washington State Patrol officers say a pit bull was sitting in the driver’s seat, while it’s owner — a 51-year-old Lakewood man — was riding shotgun, helping his pooch steer from the passenger’s seat. Officer Heather Axtman says when she asked the man what was going on, he told her he was “trying to teach his dog how to drive.” Clearly, the man wasn’t a very good teacher. During the chase, the vehicle reached speeds as high as 109 miles per hour while driving on sidewalks and striking parked vehicles, according to a police report. “I wish I could make this up,” Axtman says. “I’ve been a trooper for almost 12 years and wow, I’ve never heard this excuse.”

