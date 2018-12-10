Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of December 12th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

• Redux Nutcracker at Kingsbury Hall

Odyssey Dance Theatre re-imagines this holiday classic, bringing it into modern times with Tchaikovsky’s score arranged with hip-hop style. Redux Nutcracker Runs at Kingsbury Hall through December 22nd.

• The Helio Sequence at Urban Lounge

Celebrating the 10-year anniversary of their album, “Keep Your Eye Ahead”, The Helio Sequence will be joined by Wild Pink and Indigo Plateau. 21+ show.

• Kevin Smith at Wiseguys

What can we say that you don’t already know? Movies, podcast, reality TV, and the spoken word – guy does it al land he will be doing the latter tonight and tomorrow at Wiseguys at The Gateway. The show is sold out, so if you want to go, you’ll have to hit the classifieds

• Thom Yorke at The Union Event Center

You naturally know him from Radiohead and lately, he did the score for the remake of Suspiria. This is an all-ages show.

• Joe Biden at Kingsbury Hall

Former ex-Vice President “Uncle” Joe Biden will be speaking on “Hope, Hardship, and Purpose” followed by a Q&A. The talk is sold out but a stand-by line will be set up for the day of the show to fill any unused seats.

• Winter Walk at The Gateway

Rio Grande street will be closed down to cars from 6 to 8 pm. Come down and enjoy live music and holiday acts on the main stage, beverage huts selling mulled wine, hot toddies, hot cocoa, and Winter Walk drinks. There will also be pop-up shops and artists and a photo booth.

• X96 Nightmare Before Xmas featuring Blue October at The Gateway.

This show sold out in 10 minutes, but it’s our Christmas Party, so if you want tickets, you’ll have to listen all this week at 8 am, 2 pm, and 5 pm for your chance to text in and win as part of our X Days of Xmas.

• Made in Utah Winterfest at The Gateway

Free Admission!Utah Stories presents its first Made in Utah Winter Fest! This a community-driven, free to the public, family-friendly event that showcases some of Utah’s top artists, musicians, artisans, product makers including breweries and distilleries, and other local businesses in Utah. Runs through Sunday.

• Utah Grizzlies’ Star Wars Night at Maverik Center

Come dressed up as your favorite Star Wars character and you could win some prizes as the Utah Grizzlies take on the Rapid City Rush. There will also be a jersey auction to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

• Brian Setzer Orchestra at Eccles Theatre

Relive the sins of the resurgence of swing music in the mid-2000s with Brian Setzer Orchestra on their 15th Anniversary Christmas Rocks Tour.

• Dark Xmas Film & Comedy Festival at Broadway Centre Cinemas

Local films and comedy are featuring the theme of Dark Christmas.

