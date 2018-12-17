Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of December 19th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

• Redux Nutcracker at Kingsbury Hall

Odyssey Dance Theatre re-imagines this holiday classic, bringing it into modern times with Tchaikovsky’s score arranged with hip-hop style. Redux Nutcracker Runs at Kingsbury Hall through December 22nd.

• Media-a-Thon at The Road Home

Every year, for as long as I can remember, X96 listeners have been the most generous people when it comes to helping The Road Home help those people experiencing homelessness in our community and we wear that badge with a lot of pride and gratitude. X96 will be broadcasting live today and tomorrow from The Road Home for the annual Media-a-Thon. If you can’t make it down, you can drop off donations at any Rocky Mountain Chevy dealer along the Wasatch Front. You can find a list of needed items here.

• Design a Sign Night at HandleBar SLC

Have you ever wanted your own sign that you yourself have designed and styled made of real wood? Hell yeah, you have! Supplies are provided and since it’s at a bar, you can enjoy some libations to really get your creative monster going. Tickets are $69 per person.

• Winter Walk at The Gateway

Rio Grande street will be closed down to cars from 6 to 8 pm. Come down and enjoy live music and holiday acts on the main stage, beverage huts selling mulled wine, hot toddies, hot cocoa, and Winter Walk drinks. There will also be pop-up shops and artists and a photo booth.

• Santa’s Christmas Eve Parade and Fireworks at Snowbird

What better way to enjoy Christmas Eve than up and out of our smoggy valley and in the splendor of the mountains at Snowbird? There will be bonfires on the plaza deck, the Torchlight Parade, and fireworks. Santa will repel out of the trams to say hello to the kids.

