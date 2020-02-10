Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of February 12th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

• Silversun Pickups at The Union Event Center

Touring on their latest album, “Widow’s Weeds”, Silversun Pickups return to Salt Lake and bring along Eliza & The Delusionals.

• SLC Valentine’s Day Pub Crawl

Maybe you like being single. Perhaps, you just haven’t met anyone. You don’t like the swipe game. Well, calling all Utah singles! Get out there, have some drinks and see what happens. Check-in is at The Green Pig. Make sure you crawl responsibly and get a and Uber, Lyft, or call your sober mom for a ride.

• X96 $25 Night Riding at Brighton

Just text “Brighton” to 33986 and we will send you back a coupon to use at Brighton Friday night and ride for only $25! Send it.

• The Toasters at Liquid Joe’s

The Toasters celebrate with their “4 Decades in Ska Tou” at Liquid Joe’s with openers The 1-2 Marys and knuckledragger. 21+ show.

• Whiskey and Wings Bar Crawl

2 free drinks/items (not sure what that means), 5 or more venues, and a “crazy after-party” with a $500 costume contest. There will be wings and whiskey pairings, drink specials and more. Did I mention wings? Check-in is at 4 pm at Gracie’s.

• DC Comics Night at Utah Grizzlies

Kerry Jackson will be hosting the half-time festivities for DC Comics night so make sure to dress up as your favorite DC Comics’ character.





