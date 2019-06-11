Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of June 12th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

• Sublime with Rome at The Great Saltair

The lovely Utah ‘sea’ air and music provided by Sublime 2.0, SOJA, Common Kings, and Seranation providing the soundtrack as the sun sets over the Great Salt Lake. Now that’s a nice mellow.

• Blue October at Gallivan Center

The second show in the 2019 Toyota Salt City Sounds Concert Series features a band that Utah loves, Blue October and tickets are selling fast for this one. If you’ve been waiting and thinking that you’ll just get tickets at the door, you may be sad. Buy yours now. This will be a huge show!

• The Ataris at Urban Lounge

The boys of summer and Wicked Bears will be at Urban Lounge…honestly, you could probably go to Blue October and still have time to make it to this show and have the ultimate music Thursday! Such possibilities this week. 21+ show.

• Christopher Titus at Wiseguys

Touring on his new show, Amerigeddon, you can take a wild guess on the subject matter or hit up Titus’ Twitter feed if you need an idea. One show only tonight at The Gateway, so get your ticket before it sells out.

• 5th Annual Utah Blues Festival at Gallivan Center

Because your soul needs some chords to match your cold, hard disposition and to benefit the Utah Blues Society, we’re all going to the blues this Friday and Saturday. Tab Benoit, Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters are headlining. There are also free workshops, the best Food Trucks in Utah, artist vendors, and adult beverages from Utah’s own. This is a family-friendly festival and kids 12 and under are free.

• Utah Foster Care Chalk Art Festival at The Gateway

3 days of art from over 130 artists making beautiful murals with a focus on Utah’s children in foster care.

• Train and Goo Goo Dolls are USANA

The most masculine music you’ll find, anywhere, on a Tuesday night in Salt Lake. Party on.

