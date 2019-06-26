Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of June 26th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

• Wes Anderson Film Fest at Brewvies

One lesser and one classics as Brewvies will screen “Moonrise Kingdom” and “The Royal Tenenbaums.”

• New Found Glory at Union Event Center

Music that screams sinus congestion, New Found Glory arrives in Salt Lake with Real Friends, The Early November, and Doll Skin.

• Ghostface Killah at Ogden Amphitheatre

Card-carry member of the Wu-Tang Clan, Ghostface Killah will hopefully perform “Stapleton Sex.”

• Michelle Wolf at Wiseguys

Well, just because you can roast a president and his gomer-ish press secretary, doesn’t mean you can carry a Netflix series. She is funny as hell, which is probably why Netflix couldn’t handle it. Performances through Saturday.

• Salt Lake Gaming Con at the Salt Palace Convention Center

Games on screens, games on tables, games on people’s bodies (cosplay). Just about all the damn games you want to play under 1 room and Jason Mewes (Jay of Jay and Silent Bob fame) will be there to remind you how to properly pronounce “Snoochy- booches.”

• Solitude!

Not only my favorite state of being but a beautiful and physical place to visit. The snow has melted enough for you to go and enjoy all the mountain activities you’ve been desiring.

• Utah Brewer’s Guild Fest at Eccles Theatre

“Join the Utah Brewers Guild on June 29 for a collaboration festival you won’t want to miss. Our favorite local breweries are pairing up with our other favorite local breweries for a unique, never-been-done-in-Utah full collaboration event.” This weekend’s beer festival isn’t at a park or plaza, but at the Eccles Theatre. Go figure! Local breweries will make collab beers like cucumber lime lager, a Berliner Weisse with guava, coconut, and mint, and a toothpaste and avocado porter. Magical!

• The Struts at The Depot

Nothing like the swagger of The Struts. We’ve enjoyed them in our Lounge X a couple of times and they are always fantastic.

• Loveloud Fest at USANA Amphitheatre

Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons will be joined by AJR, Kesha, and many more for this third year of reminding us to be nicer to each other. Seems like a pretty fine message to me. Oh and a reason for Dan to take his shirt off. That too.

• Food Truck Face Off at Liberty Park

Utah’s largest food truck rally for Charity! It’s the 5th annual. Tickets sold will raise money to end homelessness and poverty in Utah. So you eat, and other people get to, too. Just as it should be.

• Weathers at Kilby Court

If you listen to Xposed or IPO you’ve no doubt heard Weathers on X96. Fans of AJR and Foster the People will dig it. Nice Sunday night.

What a week!

