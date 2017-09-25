Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of September 27th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

To get this blog sent to your phone every Wednesday at noon, text EVENTS to 33986 (Message and data rates may apply).

Corey’s Concert and Event Calendar is sponsored by:

Have an event on the horizon? Submit it using the form at the bottom of this post and Corey may feature it.

*This calendar is mostly accurate. probably!

•Tim Burton Film Festival at Brewvies

Screen the auteur’s finest with a double feature of “The Corpse Bride” and 1999’s “Sleepy Hollow” because it’s almost October and you need spirit, yes you do! We’ve got spirit, how about you!!!???!!!

•Metro Station at Liquid Joe’s

Shake, shake it as Metro Station celebrates their 10th-anniversary tour at Salt Lake’s infamous Liquid Joe’s! 21+ unless your last name is Cyrus. Then you have to be at least 38.

•Atlas Genius at Metro Music Hall

Metro Music Hall keeps staking its place as a fantastic Salt Lake venue by booking some pretty incredible acts.

•Rob Lowe: Stories I Only Tell My Friends at The Eccles

You remember him as the Uncle Jesse from Full House…just kidding! It’s Rob Lowe, he was roasted on Comedy Central. He been in movies and done other stuff, too, which he’ll tell you about, live, on stage. Inspired by the success of his two NY Times Best-Selling memoirs, Stories I Only Tell My Friends and Love Life, Rob has created an all-new, peek behind the curtain at Hollywood, fame, fatherhood, and marriage. From the Brat Pack to The West Wing to Parks and Rec and beyond, Stories I Only Tell My Friends: LIVE! is packed with witty fun and one of a kind insights spanning an iconic four-decade career.

•Vince Neil at Dejoria Center

The voice of one of the biggest rock bands of all time, Motley Crue, is bringing it to Kamas! Yes, you read that right. Remember, without you, there’s no show!

•Rock N Ribs Festival at The Gallivan Center

Hot diggity dang on a cold diggity day! Join us at the Gallivan Center Saturday, September 30, for the annual Rock ‘N’ Ribs Festival. Some of Utah’s greatest BBQ restaurants will offer $3 sample plates among their other flame-grilled favorites, so you can try a little of everything! We’ll also have kids’ activities and live music from Jagertown, American Hitmen & others all day. Admission is FREE!

•Sublime with Rome and The Offspring at USANA

Yea! Yea! Yea! Yea! YEA! Back in Salt Lake, two of the bands that helped build X96, Sublime with Rome and The Offspring with Dexter perform at USANA!

•BohoFest at Bohemian Brewery

Join the Bohemian Crew for our 5th Annual BohoFest, September 30th from 2-8pm in our back parking lot. We will have food, fun, and Games for the entire family and of course frosty Bohemian Beer for adults over 21. Dj Bad Brad will be spinning an eclectic mix of Polka and Party Tunes as we dance in our Lederhosen!

•Wasatch Reptile Expo at Utah State Fairpark

All that things that keep the bug spray people in business, and yet, some people have enough love in their heart for these critters. Super Fun Event for the whole family! Come check out. Thousands of Reptiles, Amphibians, Arachnids, Aquariums, Interactive Animal Displays, Supplies, and Feeders. Come feed a live alligator and check out thousands of animals.

•Conor Oberst at The Eccles

Bright Eyes Oberst is back in Utah to help break in The Eccles, even more! Tim Kasher of Cursive and The Good Life is opening, making this my not-to-miss show of the week.

•Pearl Jam: Let’s Play Two at Megaplex Gateway

Let’s Play Two is a concert film that chronicles Pearl Jam’s legendary performances at Wrigley Field during the Chicago Cubs historic 2016 season. With Chicago being a hometown to Eddie Vedder, Pearl Jam has forged a relationship with the city, the Chicago Cubs and Wrigley Field that is unparalleled in the world of sports and music.From Ten to Lightning Bolt, the concert film shuffles through Pearl Jam’s ever-growing catalog of originals and covers — spanning the band’s 25-year career. Through the eyes of renowned director/photographer Danny Clinch and the voice of Pearl Jam, the film showcases the journey of this special relationship.

•Toadies and Local H at Metro Music Hall

It’s 2017 and yes, Toadies have a new album out and are bringing Local H along to party on a Tuesday. Local H has always been one of my favorite live bands, so get there early and tip your bartender generously.

•Strung Out, Runaway Kids, and Racist Kramer at The Complex

SLC Punx approved, Strung Out has been a staple of your punk diet since 1989 and are in good company.

Have an event? Tell Corey about it…

Your Name (required)

Your Email (required)

Event Name:

Event Date: Tell Corey about your event:

Would you like X96 to contact you about advertising your event? Yes No

UNTIL NEXT WEDNESDAY…