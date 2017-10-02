Cotopaxi Oktoberquest 2017!

X96 presents the Cotopaxi
OKTOBERQUEST SALT LAKE CITY 2017
Friday, October 20th
OKTOBERQUEST is Cotopaxi‘s 24 hour adventure race, where teams push themselves to the limit, experience the outdoors, and have a whole bunch of Fall fun along the way! Team up with your friends and experience 24 hours of outdoor mayhem and compete in hundreds of challenges in categories that range from adventure and fitness, to food, service and more. Naturally, it wouldn’t be called OKTOBERQUEST if there weren’t NEW fall-themed challenges, like: costume contests, epic leaf-jumping and beautiful ventures into Utah’s natural Fall wilderness.
Get all the info & register your team by vising Cotopaxi.com
Join Radio From Hell’s Richie T and the X96 OKTOBERQUEST team by winning free registration for you and 3 friends by listening to Radio From Hell this Friday morning!
