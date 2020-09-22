Life

Could This Be The End of Sizzler?

Say it ain’t so.

Sizzler has declared bankruptcy.

The famous steakhouse chain says coronavirus is to blame.

A spokesperson for Sizzler says the pandemic has absolutely crushed their business.

Sizzler started more than 60 years ago in Orange County, California selling inexpensive steaks and a buffet format.

Do you remember the first time you ate at a Sizzler?

