COVID-19 cases top 1.5M

We topped 1.5 million global cases of COVID-19 Wednesday as new cases continue to far outpace recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University. Total deaths are nearing 90,000. The US has reported more than 423,000 cases – more than Spain, Italy and France, combined. More than 14,000 Americans have died – third most worldwide – and only slightly behind Spain. Italy has recorded the most deaths with just under 18,000. Just under 318,000 globally have recovered; though, there hasn’t been consistent recovery reporting from every country, including the US.

