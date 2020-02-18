‘Cuss Collar’ Replaces Barks with Foul Language

A new pet product promises to replace your dog’s annoying bark with — well, something that’s even more annoying. The “Cuss Collar” swaps out dogs’ barks with swear words, according to the product’s manufacturer, MSCHF. Company officials say the quirky collar is meant to be a gag gift; it doesn’t harm the dog and it isn’t meant to be used for anti-bark training. Apparently, dog owners like the idea of having a foul-mouthed pooch around. The Cuss Collar is currently sold out on MSCHF’s website.

New cuss collar turns your dog's barks into swear words Oh hell no, I don’t need to hear the drunken Tourette’s sailor language in English at 2 am when a leaf falls. 😳 https://t.co/8mxzLMTHyc — Thestupidhurts (@CraigSh49850532) February 18, 2020