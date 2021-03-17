Dana White Says UFC 261 Will Have A Full-Capacity Crowd

UFC President Dana White says the upcoming UFC 261 card will include a full crowd of 15,000 fans in attendance.

In a video posted this week, White promised a “full house of fans” at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL for the April 24th pay-per-view. UFC has not held any U.S. events with live fans since March of last year.

UFC announces next fight in Florida will have no capacity limits on fans https://t.co/5BBQPzeHDL pic.twitter.com/je4M4RfAAl — The Hill (@thehill) March 16, 2021

Florida is currently averaging more than 4,000 new coronavirus cases per day, and state officials recommend avoiding groups of more than 10 people.

Will UFC 261 actually have a full crowd? Is it safe to do so?