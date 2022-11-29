Dating in 2022’s Ten Best & Worst Cities

Shutterstock

Single? Well, here are the best and worst places for dating!

Dating, is the ritualistic dance to attract a romantic life partner, right? We’ve gone from clubs and caves to clubs and tinder. The evolution of our romantic hunting grounds was once just being bold enough to go and talk to the attractive stranger at the end of the bar. The face-to-face connection was the ultimate in instant rejection or acceptance.

Nearly 50% of all U.S. adults are single

Now it’s picture-to-picture and swipe-to-swipe. The conversation can last weeks or days before you come face-to-face with that person at the end of cupid’s arrow. And do you have the right mix of pictures that represent your likes…or more importantly, the interests you want people to think you indulge in.

The good news is that the odds aren’t bad: nearly 50% of all U.S. adults are single. However, it’s going to cost a lot more to make the initial impression with the average date costing over $90. A healthy dating life can make for a sad bank account.

Looking for love can be very daunting. However, some singles are closer to a happily ever after than they think, but a lot depends on where they live. To determine where singles have the highest chance of finding love, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 36 key indicators of dating-friendliness. The data set ranges from the share of the population that is single to the number of online dating opportunities to the average price for a two-person meal.

The BEST Cities for Dating Are…

1. Seattle, Washington

2. Madison, Wisconson

3. Denver, Colorado

4. San Francisco, California

5. Portland, Oregon

6. Minneapolis, Minnesota

7. Austin, Texas

8. Honolulu, Hawaii

9. San Diego, California

10. Atlanta, Georgia

Salt Lake City came in 38th, so at least we made the top 50. Oddly, West Valley wasn’t far behind at 46th. Sorry, Utah and Davis counties. You didn’t make the cities-of-love list this time around.

The WORST Cities for True Love Are…

173. Montgomery, Alabama

174. Columbia, Maryland

175. Dover, Delaware

176. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

177. Shreveport, Lousiana

178. Fort Smith, Arkansas

179. Hialeah, Florida

180. Brownsville, Texas

181. Glendale, California

182. Warwick, Rhode Island

More X96 Lifestyle News

Download X96's App