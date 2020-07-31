Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Jim Carrey Unite For Secret Standup Show

Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, and Jim Carrey all performing together? Sounds like one of the greatest comedy shows ever! Too bad we didn’t get to see it.

Chappelle & Rock – along with a special Facetime appearance by Carrey – performed a private standup show for an audience of just 100 people in Chappelle’s hometown of Yellow Springs, Ohio.

Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock & Jim Carrey United For A Private Stand-Up Show https://t.co/jHBQVsMkSk — The DL Hughley Show (@DLHughleyRadio) July 31, 2020

Guests had to lock up their cellphones before the show to make sure no video leaked out – so far, all we have is a couple of photos from Rock’s Instagram. Hopefully, it’ll show up as a streaming special sometime soon.