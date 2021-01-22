Dave Chappelle Tests Positive for COVID-19

Dave Chappelle has tested positive for COVID-19.

He was in Austin, Texas preparing for a string of shows.

Dave has been performing since June in his home state of Ohio.

He has been conducting rapid tests on his audience and regular tests on him and his crew.

He performed the first of 5 shows in Austin Wednesday night. He has canceled the rest of his shows Thursday through Sunday and refunds are being given.

Dave is currently in quarantine with no symptoms.

He was photographed earlier this week with Elon Musk and Joe Rogan.

Joe Rogan released a statement saying he has tested negative every day this week.