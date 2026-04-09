DAVE MUSTAINE’s Advice To Young Musicians: ‘If You Have A Band, You’ve Gotta Look At The Performers In The Band’

Dave Mustaine of MEGADETH shared advice for aspiring bands, emphasizing the importance of surrounding oneself with talented musicians and a strong team.

He highlighted the significance of having good songs and avoiding hiring friends to prevent complications. Mustaine also discussed MEGADETH’s lineup changes over the years and the success of their latest album, which debuted at the top of the U.S. album chart. The band’s final self-titled album was well-received globally, securing top positions in various countries.

Mustaine’s insights shed light on the band’s journey and the key factors contributing to their success.