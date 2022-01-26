David Letterman Set To Appear on ‘Late Night’ for Show’s 40th Anniversary

Shutterstock

Late Night host Seth Myers announced David Letterman will return for the show’s 40th anniversary.

In a video Seth says, the 40th anniversary is next Tuesday, and to celebrate my guest that evening will be the man who started it all, David Letterman.

David Letterman will appear on February 1.

Seth continued, now that is a show that would make college-age Seth Myers very happy. Also, current Seth Meyers.