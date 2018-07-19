Days of 40% Off Sale | 2018 SLCC Twilight Concert Series

Happy Pioneer Day!

Until July 25th at 11:59 pm, save 40% when you purchase a season tickets package to the 2018 Salt Lake Community College Twilight Concert Series.*

This year the series returns to the Gallivan Center for five nights of amazing shows featuring Diplo, Robert DeLong, Moon Taxi, DJ Snoopadelic AKA Snoop Dogg, King Princess and Flora Cash! More info at twilightconcerts.com.

*sale does not apply to tickets to individual shows, only to season ticket packages.