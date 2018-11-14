Delta Bringing Windows To The Airplane Bathroom

Ever wanted to feel like you are peeing on an entire city?

Delta is going to be the first airline to feature windows in their bathrooms. The airline is rolling out a new line of A220 planes which will feature a rich user experience for passengers. In addition to the new “rooms with a view,” passengers will be treated to individual power ports, seatback screens, and additional seat room in economy. Delta is the first airline to operate the new planes and will roll them out beginning Jan. 31 with service from New York to Boston and Dallas.