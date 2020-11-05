Denny’s is Adding These Comfort Foods to Its Menu

It is officially comforting food season and Denny’s proves it by adding some new comfort food items to its menu.

These new additions to the menu include the Grand Slamwich, the Chicken Biscuit & Gravy Bowl, the All-American Patty Melt, the Chick ‘N’ Shroom Melt, and the Steakhouse Deluxe Bowl.

The Grand Slamwich took inspiration from the restaurant’s famous Grand Slam meal but placing the eggs, meat, and cheese between two slices of potato toast.

All meals appear to be high in calories and sodium, but isn’t that to be expected from comfort food?

Would you try any of these new menu items at Denny’s? What do you usually order from Denny’s?