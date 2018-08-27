Disney’s New Streaming Service Has A Name

Great! Another subscription service
Disney’s new streaming service will be called Disney Play. According to sources, it will be available sometime in 2019. The service is aimed to rival Netflix by offering Disney content to its users. That’s anything from Mickey Mouse The Avengers. They also will populate Disney Play with their newly acquired 20th Century Fox movies and shows as well.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.