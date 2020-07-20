Divers Free Sperm Whale Caught In Fishing Net

Divers in Italy worked to free a massive sperm whale that got caught in a fishing net. The whale got entangled off the coast of the Aeolian Island archipelago. Coast guard video shows divers cutting away the nets – a process that was very difficult due to the whale’s “state of agitation.”

Italian coast guard divers and biologists are still working to free a sperm whale that became entangled in fishing net in open sea. Since the start of the year, the coast guard has sequestered illegal fishing nets totaling more than 62 miles in length.

The Italian coast guard says the fishing lines had been placed illegally. It’s the second time this month a sperm whale has been snared by illegal fishing lines in the region.