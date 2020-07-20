Life

Divers Free Sperm Whale Caught In Fishing Net

Divers in Italy worked to free a massive sperm whale that got caught in a fishing net. The whale got entangled off the coast of the Aeolian Island archipelago. Coast guard video shows divers cutting away the nets – a process that was very difficult due to the whale’s “state of agitation.”

The Italian coast guard says the fishing lines had been placed illegally. It’s the second time this month a sperm whale has been snared by illegal fishing lines in the region.

