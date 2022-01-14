Doctor Strange 2 Reshoots Are Officially Done

Shutterstock

Recently, Doctor Strange 2 has officially moved to the post-production phase as it has finished all reshoots.

Marvel’s next venture is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had to deal with massive reshoots because of some developing plot issues that arose from the previous Marvel movies.

The outline for the movie stated, “The door of the multiverse, full of mystery and madness, opens.”

It continued, “To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released on May 6.

