Does Marital Status Affect Physical Activity?

People on the internet say when a marriage breaks up, one of the first things you should do is hit the gym. But according to a new study published in the Journal of Public Health, it seems few actually heed that advice. Researchers found that exercise levels drop in divorced men and women when compared to those who stay married. The plunge was even more significant for divorced women who found a new spouse.

Kasper Salin, a researcher at The University of Jyvaskyla in Finland, says the study revealed, “the changes in relationships affect the physical activity of men and women differently,” although they had no conclusion as to why.

If you are divorced and want to get active, remarry rich. Salin notes that those in “the highest social classes” took the most number of aerobic steps.