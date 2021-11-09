DoorDash Will Now Ship Food Across the Country

Maybe you’re in California and you’re missing a restaurant in New York. DoorDash has a solution for that!

DoorDash has announced that it will now offer nationwide shipping!

Since this will require some travel, the app and its Caviar platform will let you schedule ahead to have the food shipped to you.

Get favorites from Katz's, Momofuku, and Carbone delivered straight to your door. https://t.co/nG5bZUdGN5 — Food & Wine (@foodandwine) November 9, 2021

Like a lot of food delivery services, your order will likely be shipped in insulated packaging.

Would you try to order food from across the country? Is there an out-of-state food that you crave?