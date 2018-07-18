DOWNRANGE With JON SMITH! A New Episode Is Available Now!

Whoa! LOOK!! It’s a NEW EPISODE! Thanks for your patience everyone, we’re back!

It’s been a while, so thank you for your patience. This week we talk to a guy who will be going shooting for the first time. What questions does he have? What does he need to know? Then Jim takes a call and disappears for the entire show, and we find out that our guest is a trained FIREWORKS TECHNICIAN! Why did we not know this?

https://api.spreaker.com/v2/episodes/15244622/download.mp3