Driver sought in unusual double death

Clark County Nevada authorities are looking for the driver of a minivan involved in an unusual homicide Sunday.

A couple walking on a sidewalk reported the vehicle encroached on them as a passenger hung out the window and tried to hit them but missed.

The minivan then came upon a woman riding her bicycle in the bike lane. The passenger again extended himself out of the window, this time hitting her. The impact caused them both to fall and die from blunt force injuries.

Man slaps bicyclist from moving car, both die: Arrest and identification made https://t.co/51C7JbfamG — Mercury News (@mercnews) October 28, 2020

The bicyclist’s death has been ruled a homicide. She has been identified as 56-year-old Michelle Weissman. 20-year-old Giovanni Medina Barajas’ death has been ruled an accident. Both are from Las Vegas.

