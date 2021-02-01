Dustin Diamond, “Saved by the Bell” Star, Dies At 44 Of Lung Cancer

Dustin Diamond, who played Screech on “Saved by the Bell, has died.

It was announced a few weeks ago that Diamond had been diagnosed with lung cancer.

Diamond completed his first round of chemo just last week.

Dustin Diamond, best known as Screech on "Saved By The Bell," has died at the age of 44, after battling stage 4 cancer. #RIP 💙 pic.twitter.com/LSWq27nJeL — IMDb (@IMDb) February 1, 2021

A spokesperson stated “there were two people very close to him by his side when he passed away.”

What is your favorite Screech moment from Saved by the Bell?