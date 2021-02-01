Life

Dustin Diamond, “Saved by the Bell” Star, Dies At 44 Of Lung Cancer

Dustin Diamond, who played Screech on “Saved by the Bell, has died.

It was announced a few weeks ago that Diamond had been diagnosed with lung cancer.

Diamond completed his first round of chemo just last week.

A spokesperson stated “there were two people very close to him by his side when he passed away.”

What is your favorite Screech moment from Saved by the Bell?

