Einstein “God Letter” Grabs $2.9 Million at Auction

We now know how much at least one person values a letter from Albert Einstein, in which he discussed his thoughts about God, religion and his own Jewish faith. The letter was written by Einstein in 1954 and it has fetched close to $2.9 million at an auction in New York.

The letter was written by Einstein the year before the Nobel prize-winning physicist’s death. The letter was addressed to philosopher Eric Gutkind. In the letter, Einstein was critical of religion. In the letter, Einstein declared, “The word God is for me nothing more than the expression and product of human weaknesses, the Bible a collection of honorable but still primitive legends.”

Is any letter worth this much money? It did gain considerable value since selling for $404,000 in 2008.