EVANESCENCE And HALESTORM Add Dates To Fall 2021 Tour

Evanescence, Halestorm Expand Fall Tour One of the biggest tours of the fall just got even bigger. Evanescence and Halestorm have added four more dates to their co-headlining tour, which kicks off in November. The tour now includes stops in Denver, Tampa, Nashville, and Minneapolis. Tickets for the new dates go on sale this Friday, Sept. 10th. How many concerts have you been to so far in 2021?