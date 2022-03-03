Even The Wax Museum Is Ditching Putin

A wax statue of Russian President Vladimir Putin is getting the boot from a museum in Paris.

Officials at the Grevin Museum removed the Putin statue this week because of the invasion of Ukraine.

The museum’s director said, “Current events mean we don’t want him here and the staff don’t want to walk past him every day.”

A statue of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may take its place alongside U.S. President Joe Biden in the world leaders display area.

For now, officials noted Putin will be stored in a warehouse.

