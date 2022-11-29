Life

Ex-Teacher Who Shot Porn In Classroom Is Kicked Off OnlyFans

A former Arizona teacher who was caught making pornographic videos in her classroom has been expelled from OnlyFans.

Samantha Peer, who went by the name Khloe Karter in her explicit videos, says her OnlyFans account has been deactivated and she’s been blocked from opening other accounts. Although she says she wasn’t given a reason for the ban, OnlyFans’ terms of service state account holders can be suspended or terminated “immediately and without prior notice.”

Peer and her husband were thrust into the national spotlight earlier this month when porn they shot in her Lake Havasu Unified School District classroom turned up on the website — in spite of her efforts to keep it on the down-low. “I chose an anonymous name as well as blocking the entire state of Arizona on OnlyFans so it wasn’t accessible to anyone living in the state,” she says. “I pay the price every single day. Of course I’m remorseful. I miss teaching a lot.”

What prompts people to do things they know might destroy their lives?

