Facebook Messenger Rolls Out ‘Unsend’ Feature

You’ve just been sending messages to your friends all day on Facebook when you realize that you accidentally sent something to one friend that was meant for another. There’s now a fix for that. Facebook has unveiled the “unsend” feature for Android and iOS devices. Deleting a message is simple. You’ll have up to 10 minutes to make the deletion of a message by simply clicking on the message you send. After you have tapped on the message, hold your finger on the screen. An option to delete the message will appear. It should be noted that a marker will be left so that the recipient can see where a message was deleted. Think of how many relationships and friendships will be saved when that accidentally sent message goes to the person it was supposed to go to. How often do you send messages to the wrong person? How often do you wish to delete something you have sent?

