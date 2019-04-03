FDA Investigating Vaping and Seizure Link

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a public alert following reports of seizures related to vaping – including among children. CNN reports 35 cases of seizures have been identified by the FDA between 2010 and 2019. While the agency says it hasn’t found a definitive link between vaping and seizures, FDA does say that seizures are known to be caused by nicotine poisoning.

Outgoing FDA commissioner warns strict action may need to be taken on vaping https://t.co/2NXKAsrtO7 pic.twitter.com/dDwZ5DRQ0Z — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 3, 2019