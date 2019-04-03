Life

FDA Investigating Vaping and Seizure Link

Posted on

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a public alert following reports of seizures related to vaping – including among children. CNN reports 35 cases of seizures have been identified by the FDA between 2010 and 2019. While the agency says it hasn’t found a definitive link between vaping and seizures, FDA does say that seizures are known to be caused by nicotine poisoning.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top