FDA: These Hand Sanitizers Could Be Toxic

If you’re stocking up on hand sanitizer, check the label – the FDA says some brands out there could be toxic. Over the weekend, the FDA identified nine hand sanitizer products that contain the toxic chemical methanol, also known as wood alcohol.

The listed brands include CleanCare NoGerm, Saniderm, Lavar 70, The Good Gel, All-Clean, and Esk Biochem.

Experts say if ingested, methanol poisoning can lead to potentially cause blindness, seizures, nervous system damage, or even death.