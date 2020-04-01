Fed is nearly wiped out of PPE

The fed is nearly wiped out! According to a couple of Homeland Security officials, their stockpile of emergency personal protective equipment – masks, gloves, etc. – is nearly depleted. The cache “was designed to respond to a handful of cities,” not a pandemic, the Washington Post reports. The admission from the DHS officials contradicts recent White House statements.

"Protective gear in national stockpile is nearly depleted, DHS officials say"https://t.co/KBmOagrTKP — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) April 1, 2020