First-Ever 3D-Printed Housing Community Being Built In California

A five-acre housing development in Southern California is the first of its kind – every one of its 15 homes has been 3D-printed.

The 1,450-square-foot homes are built from modular panels that fit together “like Lego blocks”, according to the developer.
The homes are solar-powered and virtually everything is 3D printed, which cuts down on excess waste.

The homes are affordable – at least for SoCal. A three-bedroom, two-bath house with a deck and swimming pool will set you back $595,000 – in a region where the average home value is more than $825,000.

Would you live in a 3D-printed home? Will this kind of thing becomes more and more common?

