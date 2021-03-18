First-Ever 3D-Printed Housing Community Being Built In California

A five-acre housing development in Southern California is the first of its kind – every one of its 15 homes has been 3D-printed.

The 1,450-square-foot homes are built from modular panels that fit together “like Lego blocks”, according to the developer.

The homes are solar-powered and virtually everything is 3D printed, which cuts down on excess waste.

Developers in California are building what will be the first 3D-printed zero net energy neighborhood in the United States. Made from a stone composite material that is strong, fire resistant, water resistant and termite proof. Check it out!https://t.co/JFleL3epzr

The homes are affordable – at least for SoCal. A three-bedroom, two-bath house with a deck and swimming pool will set you back $595,000 – in a region where the average home value is more than $825,000.

Would you live in a 3D-printed home? Will this kind of thing becomes more and more common?