First Trailer For James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’ Drops

The gory, profane first trailer for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad has dropped.

The 3-minute clip shows a mostly new Task Force X – with the return of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn – tasked with a new mission.

The star-studded cast includes John Cena, Idris Elba, Viola Davis, Pete Davison, and Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark.

The Suicide Squad – meant as a ‘soft reboot’ of the franchise – will be in theaters on August 6th.

