First Weezer Covered TOTO.. But NOW TOTO Is Covering Weezer!

This is madness…

Early last month, we learned that Weezer was giving in to fan demands, and covering the famous hit “Africa” from the band everyone secretly loves, TOTO. If you haven’t heard it, don’t worry, we’re playing it a LOT on X-96.

So yesterday, TOTO hit back in what is becoming the weirdest, but still friendly, rivalries. TOTO covered Weezer’s 2001 hit “Hash Pipe”. And I’ll be damned if they didn’t do a great job! Have a look!