Contests

FLAMING LIPS TICKET GIVEAWAY

Posted on

X96 welcomes THE FLAMING LIPS to The Union event center, Tuesday April 26th!  Listen all week long with Corey O’brien from 6pm-10pm for your chance to win tickets!

 

Tickets on sale now at TheUnionEventCenter.com!

 

X96 will be giving away tickets to The Flaming Lips at The Union Event Center April 26th.  Between the dates of 4/11-4/15 2022, between the hours of 6pm and 10pm during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on air to be texted to 33986.  From these text entries up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show.  Prize value  $138 and provided by Postfontaine.  Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request.  These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.

Join X96's email list for information about concerts, contests, and more!

* indicates required

Download X96's App



Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top