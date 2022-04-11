FLAMING LIPS TICKET GIVEAWAY

X96 will be giving away tickets to The Flaming Lips at The Union Event Center April 26th. Between the dates of 4/11-4/15 2022, between the hours of 6pm and 10pm during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on air to be texted to 33986. From these text entries up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $138 and provided by Postfontaine. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.