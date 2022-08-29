Flogging Molly & The Interrupters Ticket Giveaway

X96 welcomes Flogging Molly & The Interrupters to The Complex this September 11th! Listen to Radio From Hell and Corey O’Brien all week long for your chance to win tickets!

Buy your tickets HERE!

Making their rambunctious, boot-stomping sounds all over the world since the early 2000’s, Flogging Molly are known for their incredibly energy driven shows. Playing some of their new singles, Flogging Molly has teamed up with The Interrupters for a few North American shows, and if you’d like to see them for yourselves, either click on the link above to purchase some tickets or listen to Radio From Hell and Corey O’Brien all week long for your chance to win tickets!

X96 will be giving away tickets to Flogging Molly and The Interrupters at The Complex for September 11th. Between the dates of 08/29-09/02 and between the hours of 6 AM-10PM a caller will be taken at 8776029696, or a code will be announced to be texted to 33986. From these text entries or listener call-ins, up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above concerts. The prize value is $99 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request.

