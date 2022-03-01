Florida Woman Throws Her Ex’s Dog Off A Balcony

A Florida woman has been arrested after throwing her ex’s dog off a seventh-floor balcony.
Police say 46-year-old Shelley Vaughn arrived at her ex-boyfriend’s Clearwater condo on Sunday, “smelling of alcohol and being verbally aggressive”. When he asked her to leave, she picked up the dog and threw it off the balcony.
The dog, Bucky, was found dead on the pavement below. Vaughn is facing charges of animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and domestic battery. The boyfriend is seeking $30,000 in damages.
