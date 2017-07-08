Flyaway to California to see Blink 182!

X96 wants to send YOU to see Blink 182, New Politics, Bishop Briggs, and more on September 24th in sunny Sacramento, California!

Listen weekdays at 9:00am, 2:00pm, and 5:00pm for the keyword to text to 33986 for your chance to qualify. Brought to you by Dr Pepper. The One You Crave.

This summer, express yourself with a ridiculous number of Pick Your Pepper labels on 20-ounce bottles of Dr Pepper. Pick one up today at your local (retailer). Unique designs. One delicious taste. So many ways to Pick Your Pepper.

Be the 96th text with the correct keyword at 33986 and you’ll be qualified for the flyaway trip to California AND receive a pair of tickets to either Depeche Mode on August 23rd or Green Day on August 7th.

These are the specific contest rules for “BLINK 182 FLYAWAY – Text2Win” contest. Contest dates: 07/10/17 – 07/28/17. Listeners may qualify for a Grand Prize trip for two to see Blink 182 at Papa Murphy’s Park in Sacramento, California on September 24th, 2017 by listening for the keyword to text to 33986 when solicited shortly after 9:00am, 2:00pm, and 5:00pm on weekdays. Listeners can enter up to three times per keyword. The 96th text received with the correct keyword will be chosen as the winner. If there are less than 96 entries, one winner will be selected at random per keyword. Qualifying winners will be notified via text and/or phone call. Message and data rates may apply. Winners who qualify at 9:00am, 2:00pm, and 5:00pm during the week of 07/10/17 and at 9:00am and 2:00pm during the week of 07/17/17 will receive a qualifying prize of (2) GA lawn tickets to Depeche Mode on August 23rd at USANA Amphitheatre. Winners who qualify at 5:00pm during the week of 07/17/17 and at 9:00am, 2:00pm, and 5:00pm during the week of 07/27/17 will receive a qualifying prize of (2) GA lawn tickets to Green Day on August 7th at USANA Amphitheatre. Depeche Mode qualifying prize is provided by United Concerts and has an estimated value of $80.00. Green Day qualifying prize is provided by United Concerts and has an estimated value of $80.00. Participants and members of their household may only qualify once for this contest. Qualifying winners may claim their tickets at the Broadway Media offices (50 West 300 South 2nd Floor in Salt Lake City, Utah) Monday through Friday, 9:00am to 5:00pm. No consolation prizes will be given should the prize not be claimed within the time frame of the event. Grand Prize includes round trip airfare for two, (1) night hotel stay in the Sacramento, California area, and (2) tickets to Blink 182 on September 24th at Papa Murphy’s Park. Ground transportation is not provided. Grand Prize has an estimated retail value of $2,000.00 and is provided by BMG and Hechtic Promotions. Grand Prize winner will be notified by a member of the Promotions Department via phone call before August 4th, 2017. Grand Prize winner and their guest will be require to provide Full Name, Email Address, Date of Birth, Phone Number, Mailing Address, and Social Security Number to the Promotions Department and Grand Prize providers for verification and travel booking purposes.