Ford Celebrates Production of 10 Million Mustang Sports Cars

An American Original

After 54 years of continuous production, the 10 millionth Ford Mustang has rolled off the assembly line at its Flat Rock, Michigan, assembly plant. To mark the occasion, Ford has invited 60 Mustang owners representing each generation of the car to celebrate the milestone. Even after 10 million cars built, the Mustang is still America’s best-selling sports car, according to Ford. The 10 millionth Mustang is a GT convertible model with a V-8 engine and manual transmission. It’s finished in Wimbledon White to honor the first serialized 1964 1/2 Mustang.

What’s better than one Mustang? What about 10 Million?! Today we celebrate the #10MillionthMustang ever produced! RT to celebrate with us! #FordMustang pic.twitter.com/J7vnOQn0zc — Ford Mustang (@FordMustang) August 8, 2018

