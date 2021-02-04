Forget Chocolate! You Can Order Rose Gold-dusted Chicken Sandwiches for Valentine’s Day

If you’ve been trying to think of a way to step up your Valentine’s game, American Express could help.

In honor of the credit card company’s reintroduction of its metal rose gold card, Gold Card members can take advantage of some special deals: like a chicken sandwich.

For v-day.., @AskAmex @UberEats and Fuku have collaborated on a special spread entitled the "Rose Gold Meal" which features a gold-dusted spicy chicken sandwich that's packaged with heartfelt accoutrement..” apparently not a joke! #funny #wtf #weirdhttps://t.co/KBKvdE19e3 — ageofhorus (@ageofhorus) February 4, 2021

Fried chicken restaurant, Fuku, is offering a limited-edition rose gold-dusted chicken sandwich exclusively through UberEats.

Valentine’s-themed messages like “I’m Yours” and “Be Mine” is stamped onto the sandwich.

Would you eat something with gold-dusted on it? What are your plans for Valentine’s Day eating?