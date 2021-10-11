Life

‘Fortnite’ Movie Rumored to be in Development

Posted on

Coming soon to a theater near you: “Fortnite the Movie.”

At least that’s the word from Eurogamer, which reports Epic Games has put the wheels in motion to turn the popular game into a feature film.

Although there’s been no official announcement, it should be noted that Epic hired three former Lucasfilm executives earlier this year to help launch an entertainment division to focus on “scripted video content.”

So far, what’s the best film adaptation of a video game?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top