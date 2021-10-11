‘Fortnite’ Movie Rumored to be in Development

Coming soon to a theater near you: “Fortnite the Movie.”

At least that’s the word from Eurogamer, which reports Epic Games has put the wheels in motion to turn the popular game into a feature film.

Although there’s been no official announcement, it should be noted that Epic hired three former Lucasfilm executives earlier this year to help launch an entertainment division to focus on “scripted video content.”

🔔 Epic Games eyes Fortnite movie as it begins expansion into wider entertainment media https://t.co/nf11wDHJtk pic.twitter.com/WWSSVvc911 — Fortnite Boards (@FortniteBoards) October 11, 2021

So far, what’s the best film adaptation of a video game?