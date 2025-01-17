Frame By Frame @ The Blocks Arts District

Explore the intersections of film, art, and music at Frame By Frame, February 1st from 6pm-10pm at the Blocks Art District in SLC. Frame By Frame celebrates the people, places, and stories that define Salt Lake City culture with live music, art installations, and more. For more information, visit THEBLOCKSSLC.COM!

FEBRUARY 1, 2025 from 6-10pm at

223 Floral St, Downtown Salt Lake City

Free event | All Ages

Featuring: Sasha Marie | Enzo | Social Antidote | Gato

Art Installations: Sister.SLC

Live Screen Printing: Copper Palate Press

Explore the intersections of film, art, and music at Frame By Frame, February 1st from 6pm-10pm at the Blocks Art District in SLC. Frame By Frame celebrates the people, places, and stories that define Salt Lake City culture with live music, art installations, and more. For more information, visit https://www.theblocksslc.com/framebyframe