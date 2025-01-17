Frame By Frame @ The Blocks Arts District

Explore the intersections of film, art, and music at Frame By Frame, February 1st from 6pm-10pm at the Blocks Art District in SLC. Frame By Frame celebrates the people, places, and stories that define Salt Lake City culture with live music, art installations, and more. For more information, visit THEBLOCKSSLC.COM!
FEBRUARY 1, 2025 from 6-10pm at
223 Floral St, Downtown Salt Lake City
Free event | All Ages
Featuring: Sasha Marie | Enzo | Social Antidote | Gato
Art Installations: Sister.SLC
Live Screen Printing: Copper Palate Press
Explore the intersections of film, art, and music at Frame By Frame, February 1st from 6pm-10pm at the Blocks Art District in SLC. Frame By Frame celebrates the people, places, and stories that define Salt Lake City culture with live music, art installations, and more. For more information, visit https://www.theblocksslc.com/framebyframe