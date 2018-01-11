Fresh X: Fall Out Boy “Wilson (Expensive Mistakes)”

M A N I A is out next Friday
“I’ll stop wearing black when they make a darker color.” Now that’s dark. In Fall Out Boy’s new video they reminisce about their innocence in their earlier years via QVC. Of all the tracks we’ve heard from the new album, this is my favorite. Easy to sing along to and it’s actually fun.
And here’s Jon Smith’s interview from a few years back, just for kicks!
